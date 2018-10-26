News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
I-Team Special Report: Voices of Victims
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
I-Team Special Report: Voices of Victims
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
I-team Special Voices For Victims
A WAAY 31 I-Team Special Report
Posted: Fri Oct 26 13:19:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 13:19:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Overcast
58°
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
56°
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
56°
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
55°
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville mom concerned after ambulance took 17 minutes to respond to 911 call
Trash Pandas owner purchases naming rights of Huntsville Stars
City of Huntsville facing federal lawsuit
Arab student requests to lead public prayer before final football game
Huntsville city council votes to demolish Sparkman Homes pending federal approval
Two suspects charged with abuse of 6-week-old baby
Brewer moving from area title game drama
Decatur woman arrested as result of counterfeit money investigation
Two Jackson Co. residents arrested after animal control found emaciated dogs
Florence hires new football coach
Community Events