Request for prayer before football game

weight... an arab high school senior wants to pray over the p-a system for the school's last home football game next week. but the district has not allowed school sanctioned prayers before games since 2011. waay 31's kody fisher was there when the teen asked district leaders if he could do so... he has the school board's decision. "the senior here at arab high school made his request to the board of education right inside the library during the meeting and board did not say no, but they also didn't say yes." ian davis/arab high school student "we're in the bible belt. christianity is predominate." that is just one of the reasons arab senior ian davis wants to pray before next weeks football game... his main goal is to spread the word of god... ian davis/arab high school student "i know plenty of schools that do it and they don't get punished for it." the arab board of education says they will make a decision on his request early next week... they did not want to comment on the issue until then... but the attorney representing the board cited a supreme court precedent. it states, using a school owned p.a. system for prayer violates the constitution. if the board deny's davis's request... he says he will sue. and it will be backed by stacy george... stacy george/pro prayer at games "it'll be a group of us. we'll file that and we'll go all the way through." he says they would take it to the supreme court... davis says his fellow students have wanted public prayer before games for his entire four years in high school... ian davis/arab high school student "they've been too scared to even, because of potential action taken upon by the school board." kody fisher "we're going to keep close tabs on this story and as soon as we find out whether or not he will be allowed to pray at the football game we'll let you know. reporting in arab, kody fisher, waay 31 news." on top of the lawsuit against the board of education... davis says he will attempt to get into the press box and still pray over the public address system if they deny his request...