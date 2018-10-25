Speech to Text for Brewer moving on after area title game

they're focusing on their next game. <madisen adams/brewer senior: "we knew something was off." that's how players and fans from brewer high school felt during their area championship game against arab high school on monday. evaiah burrows/brewer junior: "they weren't aggressive. they weren't playing their most aggressive hitters and that was a dead giveaway." madisen adams/brewer senior: "their always one of the best teams in our area, for sure." the patriots beat the knights in three sets which was something they've never done before. jill faulkner/brewer volleyball coach: "there was no competition" when they met during the regular season the score was always close and one team didn't always beat the other. jill faulkner/brewer volleyball coach: "in my opinion that wasn't their best play." there are many thoughts on how or why the knights would have done this but none we could confirm. and brewer coach jill faulkner says she and her team aren't letting this get them down anymore. jill faulkner/brewer volleyball coach: "we've talked a lot about it, we're moving on, i think it was a good lesson for my girls." the patriots take on jasper high school in the next round and faulkner's hopes her team will always know... jill faulkner/brewer volleyball coach: "we're always going to play to win because they need to learn that." ll: we couldn't find anyone from arab to talk to us at the north super regionals but arab's principal john ingram told al dot com that the volleyball team simply got beat and there's no way the game was lost on purpose. reporting from downtown huntsville, lc, waay 31 sports.> lot of teams continue playing tomorrow at the vbc in the semi finals of super regionals. geraldine plays tomorrow... as well as arab, they take on east limestone in the semis. and albertville plays hazel green tomororw . and buck horn and muscle shoals will also duel in out in the semis ... lot of local teams!! good to