Speech to Text for What's next for Sparkman Homes

new tonight... in the last hour, we learned what's next for the sparkman homes public housing apartments ... waay 31's sarah singelterry is live at huntsville's city hall -- to walk us through this brand new development ... if everything goes according to plan ... sparkman homes will be demolished in about a year ... and as of tonight the city of huntsville is taking care of the demo ... before that happens the united states department of housing and urban development has to approve the relocation of every sparkman homes resident and the demolition of the property ... then the city will step in and knock the buildings down ... in exchange for the city's work ... the housing authority will give the city a piece of property on lowery boulevard where the city plans to build a park ... something to keep in mind ... the city of huntsville and huntsville housing authority are two separate entities ... so even though the city agreed to do the demolition ... what happens to the land where sparkman homes sits now is up to the housing authority ... as waay 31 reported back in august - more than 200 families with section 8 housing vouchers --could find new housing in other parts of madison county... including hampton cove, south huntsville, madison