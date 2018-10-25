Speech to Text for Austin vs James Clemens preview

only two weeks left in the regular season. this game we are about to preview is one of the top matchups in the state this week. austin and james clemens, both undefeated in the region... as waay 31's lauren cavasinni explains, this game will come down to who wants it more. defending champs, the austin black bears, are zoning in on their next opponent. jeremy perkins/austin football coach: "we're trying to prepare to win the next game, which happens to be for the region championship." and it just so happens their next competitor, james clemens, is looking for its first region title. daevion davis/jc senior: "trying to make some history here and win a region championship." austin and james clemens both have a perfect six and oh region record. cade jenkins/austin senior: "it puts it on another level." wade waldrop/jc coach: "it's a true region championship game." but on friday one team's impeccable season will be cut short. cade jenkins/austin senior: "we got to win the region, there's no other option, we just got to win it." su: "these two football programs came into this season with the same goal: to win the region championship. now austin has won the region the last three years, but james clemens is looking for it's first region championship win." the jets have worked hard to avenge their 3-7 season from last year. daevion davis/jc senior: "we've had highs and lows, ups and downs, but we've just stuck with it." hard work paying off, jets on a six game winning streak.. we'll see who wins this marquee game, between two of the best programs in 7a. - wade waldrop/jc coach: "we feel like we've been working on all year to be ready to play our best football." reporting from austin high school, lc, waay 31 sports. this game is a top 10 matchup. ausitn is ranked 7th