Speech to Text for Two Jackson Co. residents arrested after animal control found emaciated dogs

dogs rescued from the home in bryant. another dog had its bones showing. thanks for joining us tonight. imdemetriamcclenton. and im dan shaffer. waay 31's scottie kay spoke to the animal control officer who made the rescue. workers here at the scottsboro- jackson county animal shelter are constantly feeding and doing all they can to get this little pup back to normal.. after she and another dog were found starved at a home in bryant. pkg: tony wilbanks, jackson county animal control officer "when i saw the dog, i couldn't tell what breed it was because it was so underfed and malnourished. like i said, it was to the point of a walking skeleton." that's what tony wilbanks says he saw when he responded to an anonymous call about a dog being mistreated. tony wilbanks, jackson county animal control officer "i could actually put my fingers together and touch fingers around the dog's midsection." wilbanks says it's one of the worst cases of animal cruelty he's ever seen.. and when he took the dogs to the vet.. the vet agreed. tony wilbanks, jackson county animal control officer "should weigh around 70 pounds, give or take. and this dog we put on the scale weighed 37 pounds." as for this little pup... tony wilbanks, jackson county animal control officer "it should've weighed anywhere between 15 and 20 pounds. it weighed 10 pounds." wilbanks says he has a message for anyone who may be struggling to feed their pets. tony wilbanks, jackson county animal control officer "never let it get to this extreme. there's no reason why it should get to this extreme. there's shelters out there that would take these dogs in, there's no-kill shelters that would actually take these dogs inif that's what they're afraid ofbeing euthanized." sk on cam: officials say the two dogs could be available for adoption, depending on what happens in court. reporting in jackson county, sk, waay 31 news the larger dog you saw is a doberman ... it's hard to tell because it's so skinny. wilbanks tells us the dog is being fostered and constantly fed throughout the day, until its back to normal weight.