Speech to Text for First responders suffering from PTSD

they are the people who put their lives at risk, to protect ours. but often, their cries for help go un-answered. waay-31 news anchor bill young takes an in depth look at p-t-s-d in first responders. they are finding support- both locally and nationally. 41:32 - 48 when a police officer, emt, or firefighter leaves the station - like the one behind me - they never know what they'll see, what kind of trauma it'll create, and the downward spiral it can create. gina thompson bradford health services 23:16 - 25 we don't think about the trauma of their everyday lives. what they experience when they go to work every day. gina thompson if the clinical coordinator for a first responders program at bradford health services in warrior - north of birmingham. the in-patient facility has a program specifically for first responders as they cope with substance abuse and p-t-s-d. doctor eric hedberg works with first responders as they seek help. dr. eric hedberg bradford health services 17:36 - 53 police officers and firefighters and emt's come on horrendous accidents. it is often the children which are most disturbing to the first responders. that is exactly what triggered issues with robert arrieta. a 17 year veteran firefighter and paramedic in albuquerque - it took just one call to alter his life. robert arrieta skulls for hope 2:34 - 50 eight years ago i had a little girl that drowned and she was the same age of my son. up to that point in my career i saw a lot of things, but that one go to me - the age and size of my son. studies show many first responders, faced with the same situation, turn to drugs or alcohol to escape. 29-percent of firefighters engage in alcohol abuse; as many as ten percent of firefighters may current abusing drugs. for emts, 40% engage in drug or alcohol abuse, and 25% suffer with ptsd. arrieta began the slide down the slippery slope. 5:35 - 5:49 i didn't realize i was drinking more. i was having fun with my friends. i was trying to surpass things and it doesn't work that way. instead, he began to find other outlets - first with the addition of tattoos. 7:05 - 7:16 i didn't have any tattoos when i started this career, and it progressed and began to tell my story. so the little girl who drowned, i have a rose tattoo in memory of her. he also began skulls of hope; an online organization for first responders looking for an outlet or source for information. he also sells these bracelets with a small skull. 3:08 - 3:15 for me it represents the impermanence of life. everything that lives, dies. and we have to live every day to it's fullest. for thompson, it is simply about awareness - letting people know those we see every day may need our help the most. 33:40 - 33:57 of all the people in our world who need help, of course it is the people who are saving lives. we need to save their lives. the stigma of ptsd and alcoholism is a barrier. bill 53:44 the program at bradford is specifically set up for first responders straddling with addiction. but for those with trauma without substance abuse issues, bradford will help find licensed professionals to help you deal with your trauma. in huntsville, bill young waay-31 news