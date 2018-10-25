Speech to Text for City closer to seeing park expansion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on the expansion of one of the city's most anticipated parks! we are one step closer to seeing john hunt park's expansion. waay31's alyssa martin took a tour of the park and shows us what we will see by the end of the year. right now- dirt is still being moved throughout almost 400 acres of land - known as john hunt park. " its about how you turn a large airport into a park." the park is in the middle of the mayor's 10 year plan to improve and transform the area. " provide a place for the community to come together, and provide for recreation, rest and relaxation and a place for good athletic competition." the first area of the project that will be complete is the festival grounds... city leaders expect that to be finished by the end of the november... and after that.... " the volleyball complex is projected for february of 19', the cross country mountain biking complex is probably late summer of 19'." while there is no set timeline to see the end of the project, you can expect to see work continue over the next several years. " there's things that will still be getting built, 3, 4, 5 years from now, and that's really the way it ought to be, if we tried to do it all at once, im certain we wouldn't get it right." mayor tommy battle says the renovations will make the park a destination for festivals and sporting tournaments, adding to the local economy. " it brings people to eat at the restaurants, people to stay at the hotels and that's what this will do over the years this will have a huge economic impact on the city of huntsville. " reporting in hsv am waay 31 news the project costs around 17 million dollars. it is paid for by public tax dollars,