Building not required to have sprinklers

new at 6 -- we're digging deeper into the fire at a huntsville apartment complex that left several families homeless. state fire codes requires apartments to have sprinklers in each unit... if they're built after 2003. waay 31's rodneya ross is looked into whether colonial grand apartments has sprinklers and if other fire safety measures worked. rodneya? i talked to the assistant fire marshal who told me he believes the building was built in the 80's that means it's not required to have sprinklers. the people i spoke to told me the smoke detectors worked during the fire yesterday, but the fact this isn't the first fire at the complex has them raising their eyebrows. "it is odd. i mean there's no way to not start thinking that there's something odd there. i think it's the second or third one in a few years in the same row of apartments are pretty close." vo bobby houlditch is referring to a fire at colonial grand apartments last year on black friday. the building that burned in that fire is right next door to the one that burned down yesterday. leading up to the fire though houlditch told me the apartment ownership stayed on top of safety measures. sot houlditch "they just changed out the fire extinguishers this last week and they just cleaned the chimney on monday...my chimney on monday." butt to yarbrough "we were good and up to date on our fire stuff." vo i reached out to the apartment complex to see if the buildings have sprinkler systems that would help during a fire. they told me they are not commenting at this time but a captain with the huntsville fire department told me there were no sprinklers. the assistant fire marshall told me the code can't be enforced on structures that were built prior to the code being enforced. so once colonial grand rebuilds this building it will be required to have a sprinkler system. he also told me the other buildings that have caught fire here should have sprinkler systems installed in them. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.