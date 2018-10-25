Speech to Text for City facing excessive force lawsuit

waay 31 is pushing for answers from huntsville police ... after this man filed a federal lawsuit against the city, and several officers. hilton germany claims police beat him up. you can see his swollen eye in this 2016 mugshot. thanks for joining us, i'm demetriamcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's sydney martin is live at the police headquarters tonight ... sydney, what does the suit say, and how are police responding? dan- demetria -- i went by the home where it all happened --- and was told germany sold the house about a year ago and no longer lives there. but police here tell me, their version of events is quite different than the one in the lawsuit. huntsville police told me hilton germany called them after he got into a dispute with his wife... and that's what's in the federal lawsuit he filed with his mother. what happens next is where the two stories differ.. according to huntsville police -- officers tried to question him---and told him to stay outside---but germany tried to go back in. in his lawsuit he claims when he tried to go back in ... a scuffle broke out. he says officers pushed his mom out of the way, then pepper sprayed him. when he woke up ... he says they were choking him, then punching him. huntsville police told us germany used expletives when talking to them--and caused such a commotion his neighbors were looking out their windows. huntsville police also told us germany was arrested after the incident--and taken straight to jail...and not to the hospital i've asked huntsville police if any officers named in the suit were reviewed after the incident ... i'm still waiting to hear back. i also reached out to germany ... but he told me he was waiting on permission from his attorney to talk. live in hsv sm waay 31