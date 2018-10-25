Speech to Text for Rocket City Trash Pandas Bring Back The Stars

north alabama. the stars are alligning with the rocket city trash pandas. ballcorps ceo ralph nelson announced thursday, the team bought the naming and marketing rights to the huntsville stars. "we were very careful to bring a baseball team back to a community, and at the same time, respect the past.""huntsville stars were probably the most successful team in the southern league the first ten seasons they were here." nelson says when the double-a biloxi shuckers offered him the rights to the former north alabama baseball team, he had to take it. "of course being a baseball guy my entire career, which includes understanding how important tradition is, and how much the huntsville stars meant to this market. i immediately said yes." so expect to see the stars logo on t shirts, as well as on the players. nelson says the trash pandas will occasionally wear stars uniforms as 'throwbacks.' "so trash pandas will have five uniforms, and six when you put in the stars uniforms." nelson says his goal is for the trash pandas to be the community's team. and with this nod to the past, he hoping for a successful future. "i was at a chamber of commerce meeting tuesday during game one of the world series. for a guy thats been to 15 game 1s i couldn't believe i was at a chamber of commerce meeting, but it's important to be about of the community." again the revealing of the new logo is this saturday at dublin park in madison at 6. we're still not sure when we can expect to see construction start on the actual new baseball stadium. but just last month-- hoar construction was awarded the contract for the estimated $38 million dollar project. waay 31 learned from city council president tommy overcash the project's cap has been set at $46 million dollars. it's deadline is the end of 20-19.