Speech to Text for Canceled Concert Discussed at Board of Education Meeting

within the last 30 minutes the marshall county board of education heard from students participating in the "reach and teach" program here in the tennessee valley this comes after the district received a series of parental complaints regarding the content of the band used for the concert - prompting them to pull the velcro pygmies from the program waay31s sierra phillips is there live-- finding out what this could mean for students dan, demetria, the superintendent tells me she stands behind her decision. but students tell me they are still hopeful the velcro pygmies will perform. students got about three minutes each to make their case. one student said if president trump wanted to come speak ... the district could deny him because of content students can find online. another person spoke in favor of the districts decision agreeing that its too much of a risk that students will google the band the superintendent told waay31 yesterday that the students should find another band -- the president of the club putting together the concert told me that's not an option "they made that program themselves- so we feel like it would be rude to use another band" to get on the agenda, you have to give a five day notice. that didn't happen here ... and haley cook told me shes grateful the board waved the rule. at the end of the meeting, superintendent wigley said she stood by her decision ... the board made no comment, and as of now, the concert remains cancelled. in marshall co sp waay31 news no further announcement was made at today's meeting and the velcro pygmies concert remains cancelled. the reach and teach program which brought about the concert started in the tennessee valley-- and it's recieved national attention. it began in 2016 in colbery county-- when marketing class students teamed up with the velcro pygmies-- selling tickets to the show to finetune their marketing skills. two huntsville schools and a school in florida have