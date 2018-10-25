Speech to Text for Families Lose Everything In Apartment Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more. "where are my dogs? it took a couple of police guys to keep me from going through the front door." bobby houl-ditch lost everything, including his dogs in this massive apartment fire in huntsville. we now know wednesday's fire started ... by someone cooking. waay 31's rodneya ross spoke to residents who lost everything ... about where they go from here. rodneya? i talked to two residents who came back this morning to see if anything could be saved from their units. one family got their car keys back...another lost his most valuable possession - his two dogs. sot houlditch "i'm not really worried about the stuff. i wish i could've saved my dogs. but everything that's material in this world is not ours anyways and it's all replaceable." vo bobby houlditch was at work when his godmother called him to tell him his apartment was on fire. he rushed home hoping to find his two dogs -- rocky and benny -- but neither one made it out. sot "they found one in the closet and one in the bathroom. but they did say they that they probably went from smoke inhalation. they weren't burned in anyway which makes me feel a little bit better, but not much." vo despite his loss houlditch has a positive attitude. he told me he's been homeless before and knows he can get through. he's happy everyone made it out alive. his neighbor brittney yarbrough shared similar feelings. sot yarbrough "it happens. disasters happen. we're just blessed that we made it out alive." vo yarbrough was just getting home with her husband and they were going to take a nap when they heard knocks on their door. this morning they were reunited with some items that survived the fire including something very special. sot yarbrough "oh my god! your ring! oh my god! what else is in there? i'm sorry, i'm going to cry." vo as we approach the holidays both neighbors told me they're going to be grateful and make the best of it...but houlditch says it'll definitely be a tough one for him without his dogs sot houlditch "the last six years i spent the holidays with my dogs and they always get to eat the ham and eat the turkey and that was a big deal." the families told me the apartment complex is working to move each of the affected families into other units on the property. yarbrough and her family moved into theirs this morning...houlditch is hesitant to stay because he says the complex reminds him of his dogs. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.