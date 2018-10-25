Speech to Text for Crimes Connected to Car Lot

a former alabama law enforcement agent with personal and business ties to themorgan county's sheriff will spend two months behind bars. steven ziaja pleaded guilty to misdemeanors related to a bankrupt car lot in priceville that he, sheriff ana franklin and several others invested in. waay 31's greg privett explains what's next for ziaja. steven ziaja is sheriff franklin's ex-boyfriend. one thing's for sure. ziaja won't be staying here in morgan county in sheriff franklin's jail. <<take vo > ziaja's two-month jail stay will be one county south . in the cullman county. then, he'll have ten more months on probation. then faced with thirteen felonies . ziaja pleaded guilty to 13 misdemeanors. his crimes are connected to performance auto sales and title mart on point mallard parkway. ziaja . the sheriff . and many others were investors. ziaja misused his access to the state's law enforcement data base. he used the information to track down people who failed to make their car payments. ziaja claims he invested 846- thousand dollarsin the car lot. he's now suing to get the money back. sheriff franklin invested 150- thousand in jail food money. she's since repaid the jail food fund. ziaja never told alea about his involvement with performance auto and title mart . or that he was working there while collecting his state paycheck. <greg > as for sheriff franklin . there are several lawsuits standing against her. part of zaija's plea deal requires him to cooperate with any realted criminal investigation. reporting in decatur, greg privett, waay 31 news.>