Speech to Text for Overdose Deaths Dropping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire. opioid relateddeaths are starting to level off nationwide... however more people are dying from another drug. this comes from new data from the centers for disease control and prevention. waay 31's sarah singleterry was at a local drug treatment center -- after learning how this study applies to people in huntsville ... lisa shephard "you always have that worry of that pendulum swing. that things are going to get even worse." new numbers from the centers for disease control show the number of opioid deaths went down between march 2017 and march 2018 ... so did the number of heroin related deaths ... but in their decline ... cocaine use stepped up ... killing an additional 25 hundred people in just one year ... lisa shephard "we have not seen a rise of cocaine use in our practice." the madison county coroner and hemsi spokesperson told me the same thing ... the nationwide spike in cocaine deaths just hasn't hit huntsville ... but ... substance abuse director lisa shephard said the study makes sense ... lisa shephard "you do see that trend of if i can't get what i really want i'm going to get what i can get to make me function." political and law enforcement leaders are attacking the opioid crisis from every angle ... but in the process ... shephard said they could be tipping the scale in favor of more accessible drugs ... "it's cheaper for people to find heroin than it is for them to get opiates." according to the madison county coroner opioids are still the leading drug killer in our area ... but like the study shows those deaths are leveling off ... madison county is projected to see 61 drug related deaths this year ... down from last year's