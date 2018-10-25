Clear

Cancer risk in Cereal

Cancer risk in Cereal

Posted: Thu Oct 25 06:23:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 06:23:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Cancer risk in Cereal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

details this morning on a cancer linked herbicide found in dozens of popular cereals and snack bars. the environmental working group reports that a wide variety of foods tested, have glyphosate levels that could pose a risk to cancer. now, this just doesn't happen after one bowl, they say it long term consumption could
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events