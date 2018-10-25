Speech to Text for Cancer risk in Cereal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

details this morning on a cancer linked herbicide found in dozens of popular cereals and snack bars. the environmental working group reports that a wide variety of foods tested, have glyphosate levels that could pose a risk to cancer. now, this just doesn't happen after one bowl, they say it long term consumption could