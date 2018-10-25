Speech to Text for Controversial Concert

the marshall county school board will meet to discuss a school project involving a concert-- that has now turned into a controversy. waay31's steven dilsizian is live this morning with a look at today's meeting. steven? district leaders say the purpose of today's meeting-- is to discuss changes to the concert featuring the velcro pygmies. school officials believe the band's songs are "too adult" for the high school audience and will look for a different band to take their place. in a facebook post that has since been deleted - superintendent cindy wigley told people to google the band themselves if they question the decision. parents and students are both upset at the sudden decision-- with some parents telling waay 31 they even offered to hold the concert at their homes. this concert was 7 weeks in the making and all part of a class project for students at ashbury high in albertville-- and is part of the "reach and teach" program. that's where students learn marketing and promotions tools-- and the program works hand in hand with the velcro pygmies to sell and promote concert tickets-- and all the money earned doesn't go to the band-- but to the school. the lead singer of velcro pygmies tells us they have still not been directly notified of their cancellation. waay 31 will let you know what happens at today's board meeting and the future of the concert. reporting live in huntsville, steven dilsizian, waay31 news.