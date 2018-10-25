Speech to Text for New Turn Medians Installed; Road Closures

are asked to call police. there are new medians being installed on a five mile stretch of university drive in huntsville. the hope is to cut down on the number of wrecks in the middle turning lane. these are going in from pulaski pike, near memorial parkway...to permieter parkway, just past research park boulevard. construction should wrap by december - then repaving begins on university. waay-31 dug into the history of the road, and found some 3,000 wrecks in the turning lane of university in the last five years. happening today a portion of wall triana highway between beadle lane and swancott road will close for the installation of new utilities. it will be from 8 am until 3:30 this