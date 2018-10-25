Clear

Inmates Escape From Work Release

Posted: Thu Oct 25 05:45:31 PDT 2018
hurt. this morning authorities are looking for one of 2 inmates who walked off of a work release site in talladega county. mark araujo was caught in marshall county after a tip led authorities to an apartment in boaz. jacob burnett has not been caught. the department of corrections said he was spotted last night at a gas station in calera. these images are from surveillance video at that store. if you see burnett you should not approach but
