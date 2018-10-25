Clear

1 Dead After Wreck

1 Dead After Wreck

Posted: Thu Oct 25 05:44:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 05:44:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

to huntsville hospital. the driver who died in a car crash in huntsville might have suffered some kind of medical emergency before the wreck - this is according to police. right now we're working to learn his name. it happened at bailey cove and four mile post roads wednesday around noon. police said the driver of a toyota rear-ended a truck - he died. the truck driver
