Speech to Text for 1 Dead After Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to huntsville hospital. the driver who died in a car crash in huntsville might have suffered some kind of medical emergency before the wreck - this is according to police. right now we're working to learn his name. it happened at bailey cove and four mile post roads wednesday around noon. police said the driver of a toyota rear-ended a truck - he died. the truck driver