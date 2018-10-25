Speech to Text for Pedestrian Hit Identified

was hurt in that fire. waay 31 is working to learn the condition of a morgan county man hit by a pickup on highway 231. we've confirmed he is recovering this morning at huntsville hospital. state troopers told us the truck hit 34-year-old troy aldridge just outside lacey's spring on tuesday as he came home from a funeral. . we talked to a lot of people who know aldridge, and are praying for his recovery. 'if everybody had the same lookout and mentality about life as troy...the world would be a better place." butted to , "i'd tell him i love him very much. i'm praying for him that he pulls through. and that god sends him back." we also confirmed his injuries were serious enough to airlift him from the scene