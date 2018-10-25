Clear

Apartment Building Damaged in Fire

Apartment Building Damaged in Fire

Posted: Thu Oct 25 05:41:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 05:41:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Apartment Building Damaged in Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

75 ... waay 31 is working to learn what started a fire that left 8 families without a home at an huntsvilleapar tment complex. it happened at colonial grand apartments located on grand view boulevard near zierdt road. one family from jamaica told waay31 their entire apartment was engulfed in flames-- and now they're figuring out what comes next. "driving from work to here you just have that feeling that everything is gone." butted with "that's the saddest part." "the complex said they're contacting us tomorrow and they will try to put us in an apartment tomorrow. two people were taken to the hospital... but they're expected to be okay. last year on black friday another building at this same apartment complex also caught fire. no one
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events