Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. waay 31 is live at the scene of breaking news. we begin with waay 31 steve dilsizian. im here right on i 65 south where traffic is slowly moving after a milk truck flipped over. behind the camera and show you as much as i can of the scene state troopers have flipped the car back onto its tires but we do not know what caused the wreck. one lane of traffic is now open. najahe? nine suspected devices now are under investigation by law enforcement. the latest is a package found this morning was addressed to actor robert deniro at his production studio in new york city. president trump has not addressed this latest package. instead on twitter, he claims the anger seen today is caused quote "by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the mainstream media." this comes a day after one of the bombs was found at the offices of cnn. happening today, cia director gina haspel will brief president trump on the investigation into the washington columnist's death. the washington post reported that haspel listened to audio supposedly of his interrogation and murder. new information, this morning the number of migrants moving towards the u.s. is declining. reports of sickness and police -- trimmed the number from 7,000 to now 5,000. most of the migrants still have more than a 1,000 miles to go before reaching the u.s. border. this morning authorities are looking for one of 2 inmates who walked off of a work release site in talladega county. mark araujo was caught in marshall county after a tip led authorities to an apartment in boaz. jacob burnett has not been caught. happening today-- the marshall county school board will meet to discuss a school project involving a concert-- that has now turned into a controversy. the school system cancelled the velcro pygmies concert after finding inappropriate material online. happening today - attorney general jeff sessions is in washington today discussing the ongoing opioid crisis at the first ever national opioid summit. sessions is expected to announce a new plan of action to attack the opioid crisis today at 9 this morning. in just a few days, the new logo for the rocket city trash pandas will be unveiled along with new team merchandise! the logo reveal party takes place saturday at dublin park in madison from 6 to 8. there you can enjoy live music, food, and a fireworks show. starting today, the tennessee valley authority is closing down the wilson dam bridge in the shoals. its because of the upcoming united cerebral palsy of northwest alabama half marathon and 5k race. the bridge is closed all weekend and reopens on monday.