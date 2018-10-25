Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? starting today, a damp streak of weather will take its hold on the tennessee valley.scatter ed showers this morning transition into periods of steady light to moderate this afternoon.temperatures today will be running much cooler than days past with highs in the upper 50s.overall, the chance of rain is 70% today, increasing to 90% tonight. the heaviest rain will fall tonight, especially around and just afternoon midnight.for friday morning, showers will still be in the area.during the afternoon, those showers will decrease in coverage and the rain will taper substantially around sunset. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your