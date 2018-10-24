Speech to Text for Families rebuilding after fire

eight families are trying to pick up the pieces tonight after a massive fire destroyed part of a huntsville apartment complex. thanks for us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer.. waay 31's kody fisher is talking to one family who lost everything in the fire... kody... are fire crews still out at the complex investigating? as you can see... one family told me their entire apartment was engulfed in flames... and now... they're figuring out what comes next... leon grant has lived in the colonial grand apartments for five years... his wife was home when the fire took over the building... she called him right away and he rushed home from work... leon grant/lost everything in fire "driving from work to here you just have that feeling that everything is gone." his prized possessions from his homeland of jamaica, now burned to ashes. leon grant/lost everything in fire "there are pictures and stuff that i brought." now he can't get those memories back... leon grant/lost everything in fire "that's the saddest part." for tonight... he and his wife will stay with family... but tomorrow brings the challenge of trying to start a-new... leon grant/lost everything in fire "the complex said they're contacting us tomorrow and they will try to put us in an apartment tomorrow." grant knows several of his neighbors lost pets in the fire... its incredibly sad .. but he's looking on the bright side... that everyone who lived here is alive... leon grant/lost everything in fire "that's the only thing i have that nobody got hurt, so we just have to stick together." two people were taken to the hospital... but they're expected to be okay... the fire department says the investigation will take some time to figure out exactly what happened... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31