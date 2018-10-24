Clear

Fire at Colonial Grand Apartments 6pm

Eight units were damaged in the fire at a Huntsville apartment comples.

we go straight to waay 31's rodneya ross who's been out there all afternoon. rodneya, what can you tell us since we saw you at five? within the last hour investigators have started examining the scene to try to find out what caused this fire. they weren't able to get in earlier because the roof on one of the buildings collapsed. i talked to officials on scene who told me within the last hour people who live on the side unaffected by the fire are being escorted into their units to retrieve their belongings. residents are gathering at the leasing office where the red cross is assisting the people who live in this building. right now they don't expect anyone to be able to go back into their units overnight. a fire official told me the building does nog have gas so they're certain that wasn't the cause. reporting live
