Speech to Text for Colonial Grand Apartment Fire 5pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

report coming up at six. happening right now ... crews are on the scene of an apartment fire inhuntsville, putting out the hot spots. waay 31's rodneya ross has been at the colonial grand apartments all afternoon. she's live to tell us what she's learned since we saw her at four. rodneya?