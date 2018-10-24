Speech to Text for Investigators still working on case

new information-- waay 31 is learning more about the death invesitgation of a bridgeport woman ... who was found in the middle of the road. samantha frison was found injured on fifth street and enrich avenue earlier this month. jackson county officials first thought she was stabbed. now they say she was hit by a car. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with invesitgators to get an update on the investigation. chief deputy rocky harnen told me the alabama law enforcement agency is assisting them with these case. they're re-constructing the scene. vo i went back to normady apartments where the events started last week. you can see samantha's friends put these balloons and a cross where she was found. investigators are not sure how long the investigation will take. but they tell me they've spoken to some people who may have been involved. samantha's friends didn't want to go on camera today ...but they told me she was a nice person, a great mother and worked at mcdonald's in stevenson. an employee at the b-p gas station said frison left her store the day before she died ... she never thought that would be the last time she saw her. look live people also told me they hope whoever's responsible will turn themselves in. reporting in jackson co brittany collins waay 31