Speech to Text for FBI investigating suspicious packages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news. tonight a series of suspicious packages sent to democratic leaders ... are at the f-b-i headquarters in virginia. the packages may have contained bombs. in the last hour or so .. we learned one was sent to capitol hill, but intercepted at the mail facility. they were earlier addressed to barackobama, hillary clinton and former attorney general, eric holder ... to name a few. tonight -- we wanted to hear from local political leaders after today's events. so we sent waay31's scottie kay to get reaction ... scottie, you talked to a lot of people today! dan, demetria... i spoke with many republicans and democrats by phone. everyone told me what happened today is not acceptable. sam givhan, madison county gop chairman "we're supposed to be doing things in a civil way, and things have gotten a little off kilter about that here lately, which is a concern. if we get off where we're taking matters into our own hands, it's not far before we lead down a course to anarchy, and we just can't go there." that's what the madison county g-o-p chairman, sam givhan, said after learning someone sent possible explosive devices to several democratic leaders - including former president barack obama.. and hillary clinton. and givhan isn't the only republican upset about the news. arthur orr, alabama state senator "it's absolutely unacceptable and certainly should not be part of anyone's public service. absolutely unacceptable in the political realmon whatever side of the aislethere's no excuse for it and certainly we don't need it in our country." democratic congressional candidate peter joffrion sent waay 31 a statement saying quote "this is a despicable act by a desperate and very sick individual or group of individuals. his opponent mo brooks tweeted : "as a survivor of politically motivated violence, i wish for comfort for those targeted in these acts of terrorism." democratic senator doug jones tweeted "words matter. i have personally seen what people will do in the name of hate and division. the dangerous divisive rhetoric needs to stop. period." i reached out to the madison county democratic party and am waiting to hear back. one gop chairman told me democrats and republicans can agree on one thing today: they're glad no one was hurt. reporting live in huntsville, sk,