Pedestrian Hit After Leaving Funeral

medical emergency. new details on the pedestrian hit in lacey's spring. he left a funeral ... and got hit by a truck. this afternoon,we'r e hearing from friends of a man -- who was hit while crossing a busy highway. corey morrow, friend, "anywhere you see troy out. he knows everybody. i know troy just from growing up in lacey he is a very well known guy out here." troyu al-dridge was hit by a truck on highway 2-3-1 in lacey's spring. friends told us -- he was yards from his home when it happened. waay 31's sydney martin has reaction from his friends. "troy aldridges friends told me he was at a funeral at this church...they told me he lives right across the street and was crossing busy highway 2-31 and that's when he was hit by a truck going to his house." tina gore, knows victim , "he was upset when he left the funeral. and was headed home to go out and eat with some friends." corey morrow, friend,"it was just a freak accident kind of deal. ya know? wrong place wrong time.' people in laceys spring who know troy aldridge told me the community was shocked to hear he was hit walking home on tuesday afternoon. corey morrow, friend,"he is always exercising. he is always walking." aldridge's friends tell me if he wasn't catching a ride---he was out walking around the community. we don't know his condition ... but do know he was airlifted to huntsville hospital. the community is praying he's okay. corey morrow, friend, 'if everybody had the same lookout and mentality about life as troy...the world would be a better place." tina gore, knows victim, "i'd tell him i love him very much. i'm praying for him that he pulls through. and that god sends him back." syd, "everyone i talked to told me they hope to see him out here walking the roads again soon. in morgan county sm waay 31 news." state troopers told us the driver of the truck did stay at the scene... they haven't released