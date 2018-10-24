Speech to Text for Fire at Colonial Grand Apartments in Huntsville

to the hospital! that fire broke out at colonial grand aparmtents a few hours ago. waay 31's rodneya ross is at the scene right now with reaction from frantic neighbors... dan...demetria the fire happened at one building with 16 units in it. fire officials tell us eight of those units have been impacted by the fire. two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. officials told me power was cut to the whole building as they continue to fight the fire. i talked to one woman who was at home in that building when the fire started. she told me she did everything she could to make sure everyone got out. brittney yarbrough "we made sure we went and knocked on every door. we made sure that everyone was out safe. and..it's just..it's crazy. like we didn't think nothing like this would happen to us." the red cross is on scene assisting the families impacted by the fire. they are still working to determine if the residents of the other half of the building will be able to go into their units. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. last year on black friday another building at this same apartment also caught fire.