News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
BREAKING NEWS: Suspicious packages intended for White House, Obama, Clinton intercepted
Full Story
High clouds with a comfortable afternoon
High clouds with a comfortable afternoon
Posted: Wed Oct 24 10:17:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 10:17:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
66°
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
63°
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
67°
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
64°
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Two suspects charged with abuse of 6-week-old baby
Limestone Co. inmate faces additional charges after meth was found in body cavity
Pedestrian hit south of Lacey's Spring
Four polio-like disease cases being investigated in Alabama
Suspects wanted in connection to ATM transaction disputes
Cousins killed in Lauderdale County crash
Man banned in five states known as the "Piggyback Bandit" arrested in Morgan County
Bands shine in Limestone County
School bus crash in Alabama kills 1, injures 11
Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Monday night
Community Events