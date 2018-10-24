Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspicious packages intended for White House, Obama, Clinton intercepted Full Story

High clouds with a comfortable afternoon

High clouds with a comfortable afternoon

Posted: Wed Oct 24 10:17:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 10:17:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events