Speech to Text for School Superintendent didn't land job

new at midday-- limestone county superintendent, tom sisk will remain with the district. he did not get a new job in tennessee. sisktold then athens city courier that he was disappointed about the decision. waay-31 reported he was a finalist for a job in hawkins county north of knoxville. his current contract expires in september 2021.