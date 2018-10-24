Clear
School Superintendent didn't land job

Limestone county superintendent , Tom Sisk will remain with the district after a job denial in Tennessee.

Posted: Wed Oct 24 10:10:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 10:10:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for School Superintendent didn't land job

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday-- limestone county superintendent, tom sisk will remain with the district. he did not get a new job in tennessee. sisktold then athens city courier that he was disappointed about the decision. waay-31 reported he was a finalist for a job in hawkins county north of knoxville. his current contract expires in september 2021.
