Speech to Text for HPD Rifle Training

it airs on monday at 6:30. huntsville police officers now have a new shooting range for training in madison county. officers will learn how to shoot ar-15's-- at the the department's state of the art range. small groups of about 10 officers will head to the range throughout the year for the training. we talked to people who live in huntsville-- they told us it will make the streets safer.. "got to keep up with the times. we always have to have the bests. without the best we aren't going to be able to keep up with the crooks." vo cont the f-b-i is helping the city cover about 6-million dollars to help