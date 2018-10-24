Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspicious packages intended for White House, Obama, Clinton intercepted Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

HPD Rifle Training

HPD Rifle Training

Posted: Wed Oct 24 08:27:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 08:27:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for HPD Rifle Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it airs on monday at 6:30. huntsville police officers now have a new shooting range for training in madison county. officers will learn how to shoot ar-15's-- at the the department's state of the art range. small groups of about 10 officers will head to the range throughout the year for the training. we talked to people who live in huntsville-- they told us it will make the streets safer.. "got to keep up with the times. we always have to have the bests. without the best we aren't going to be able to keep up with the crooks." vo cont the f-b-i is helping the city cover about 6-million dollars to help
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events