Guntersville New Regulations for Rental Properties

tonight the city of guntersville is considering a crack-down on rental property - like air bnb. "this has been a blessing the income that we are getting from it" some people are worried what it will mean for their bottom line. but as waay 31's sierra phillips learned - others call them a problem. "i'm lounging at a short-term rental property here in guntersville. right now the city of guntersville is talking about adding more regulations to properties like these i talked to the owner of this property about what this could mean for her" "my husband has been out of work -- with just a small check social security wise coming in" valerie coats started renting a small portion of her property in april to make ends meet. but she's picky with her guests "as a host we do reserve the right to decline any reservation or booking that we get" but the city of guntersville told me other people in other neighborhoods complain about about excessive noise, roads being blocked, and crowds of people thats why the city says it's revisiting some of rules -- and possibly adding some more coats says her clientele spend more time on the water than making noise ... "basically its just people coming to fish" ...but she has a no party rule at her property on lake guntersville and while coats admits more regulations could be a good idea she wants to make sure they're fair for everyone. "renters need to make sure they'll adhering to the hosts regulations and that alone would stop any foreseen problems i think" in guntersville sp waay 31 news