Popeye's Incident

Posted: Wed Oct 24 07:39:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 07:39:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the a huntsville man is in jailafter officers had to taze him twice in a popeyes parking lot. ryan manbodh is charged with disorderly conduct after officers said he got into a fight with them. it was his mom who called police after she pulled into the parking lot of popeyes on university after she said he became combative. police arrived - and said the first time they tazed him--- he pulled out the probes. the second
