GameStop Robbery Suspect

a man suspected of robbing eight gamestop stores between alabama and tennessee - including two right here in huntsville - is now behind bars and could face serious charges. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now at one of the locations. im here on university drive in huntsville where this gamestop right here was robbed not once... but twice... by the same man. police arrested laderous hudson who is also accused of robbing the baskin robbins on whitesburg drive - he now faces nine total robbery charges. police believe hudson first robbed five gamestop stores in goodlettsville tennessee - just 15 miles outside of nashville. he then made his way to huntsville to rob the gamestop on south memorial parkway... the baskin robbins... and the gamestop im standing at on university drive two different times. the most recent robbery was just last week and less than a week later... investigators had hudson in handcuffs. "this particular person had a speciality of hitting gamestops because he was familiar with the gamestops and how the operations work, the businesses,