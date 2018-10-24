Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspicious packages intended for White House, Obama, Clinton intercepted Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bomb Found at Clinton's Home

Bomb Found at Clinton's Home

Posted: Wed Oct 24 07:31:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 07:31:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Bomb Found at Clinton's Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- u-s officials say a bomb was found at hillary and bill clinton's suburban new york home. this is a live look right now at their home. investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found monday at the compound of liberal billionaire george soros. the secret service also says a package identified as a "potential explosive device" wa sent to former president barack obama's washington home. we will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates at
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events