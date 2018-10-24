Speech to Text for Bomb Found at Clinton's Home

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- u-s officials say a bomb was found at hillary and bill clinton's suburban new york home. this is a live look right now at their home. investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found monday at the compound of liberal billionaire george soros. the secret service also says a package identified as a "potential explosive device" wa sent to former president barack obama's washington home. we will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates at