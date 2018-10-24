Speech to Text for Opening Statements Heard for Erica Fox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trial has started for a woman accused of plotting to kill her husband in colbert county. opening statements in erica fox's trial were heard yesterday. fox, her boyfriend and his brother are all charged in jason fox's death. last year -- the boyfriend ronnie credille admitted to pulling the trigger and said they