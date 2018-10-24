Speech to Text for Inmate Faces More Charges

this morning, an inmate in limestone county is receiving more charges. deputies say christy evans had drugs hidden in a body cavity, but didn't explain where. they searched evans after they say she was acting strange. she now faces charges of promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance.