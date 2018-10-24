Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Secret Service intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton Full Story

Inmate Faces More Charges

Inmate Faces More Charges

Posted: Wed Oct 24 06:24:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 06:24:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Inmate Faces More Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, an inmate in limestone county is receiving more charges. deputies say christy evans had drugs hidden in a body cavity, but didn't explain where. they searched evans after they say she was acting strange. she now faces charges of promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events