Speech to Text for Phase One of MidCity

happening today-- the newest phase of construction for midcity huntsville is breaking ground today. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us now with what else we can expect. the groundbreaking for a huge development in huntsville is set to take off midcity huntsville will have a ceremony today for their groundbreaking of phase one. this portion of the project is focused on the development of apartments and work spaces surrounding the many businesses to come. take vo: the area of construction in phase one is where the old madison square mall used to stand. the building was torn down so the midcity huntsville development could be built. alongside top golf - dave and busters, high point climbing and fitness, and whalburgers are just a few of the big names that have committed to building in midcity. they will all have representatives at todays ceremony. take live: the 220 thousand square foot retail space is expected to open in the summer of 2019. we will continue to update you on this story as it develops. reporting live in huntsville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news.