City of Guntersville Revisiting Rental Rules

Posted: Wed Oct 24 06:19:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 06:19:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the city of gunertsville might change the rules for rentals like air b-n-b. guntersville officials say people complain about the noise, roads being blocked and the crowd it brings. one renter said more regulations might be a good idea -- but it needs to be fair for everyone. renters need to make sure they'll adhering to the hosts regulations and that alone would stop any foreseen problems i think right now, the plan isn't yet official but the city will discuss it at the next meeting on november 5th.
