Speech to Text for Skimmers Found on Multiple ATMs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

expected to be okay. this morning, investigators are on the lookout for two people who put skimming devices on atm's. here is surveillance pictures taken from a redstone federal credit union on highway 72 in madison. waay-31 talked to a woman who said she's been a skimmer victim, and has a message for the people who did this. i have a child. these people probably have kids. get a life. do something else. don't be a criminal. all you're going to do is get yourself caught since last friday, investigators in madison told waay-31 they've had 10 reports of skimmers. they also ask you to call them if you recognize these guys. waay 31 found places to avoid when using your debit card to prevent fraud. one -- outdoor a-t-ms. it's harder for people to install skimmers on a card reader inside a store or bank lobby. another place -- gas stations. experts say cash or credit cards are the best ways to pay. online is another place to avoid. it may seem secure -- but there's potential for hacking. and last but not