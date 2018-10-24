Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we being with waay 31's steven dilsizean. this gamestop here on university drive was just one of eight gamestop stores a man is accused of robbing. take vo: police arrested laderous hudson who is accused of robbing 5 gamestops in tennessee. he then made his way to huntsville to rob the gamestop on south memorial parkway... the baskin robbins on whitesburg drive... and the gamestop im standing at two different times. hudson faces nine robbery charges but could also face felony charges as he is accused of committing crimes across state lines and he was found to have a firearm. the felony charges could have him behind bars for up to 90 years. bill? new this morning, we now know the names of the two people killed in a car crash outside florence, and they're cousins. state troopers said shana peters and stephanie cradic died when their car ran off the road, hit a culvert, and then rolled. the two women from waterloo both died at the scene. this morning, madison county sheriff's deputies are trying to find two people who stole from a hazel green walmart. deputies say these two are wanted for stealing from the walmart. if you have any information just contact the sheriff's office. decatur police are looking for the 2 people you see--on the left side of your screen. they've been looking for unlocked cars at the albany landing apartments in decatur. one woman told waay 31 a gun was taken from her car! 4thefts had been reported at this apartment complex since august. you're looking live at the future investment initiative summit in saudi arabia. within the next few hours, crown prince mohammad bin salman is expected to give his first public speech since the killing of jamal khashoggi. earlier this morning, turkish president tayyip erdogan vowed again to get to the bottom of the killing and hold those accountable quote: "from the person who gave the order to those who executed it." najahe? this morning president donald trump cut and reduced aid to central america. right now, the migrant caravan is estimated to be around 7,000 people. migrants are a thousand miles from the u.s. mexican border. new this morning-- it looks like there is a lone winning ticket in the $1.6 billion dollar mega millions jackpot...and it was sold in south carolina. according to the south carolina education lottery's website-- that winning ticket was sold at a circle-k gas station in columbia. the newest phase of construction for midcity huntsville is breaking ground today. this portion of the project is focused on the development of apartments and work spaces surrounding the many businesses to come. happening today, a new publix super market opens in just a few minutes on hughes road in madison it is located in the madison commons shopping center. mayor paul finley will cut the ribbon. roughly 140 people work at the new