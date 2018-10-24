Speech to Text for LawCall: Social Security Disability

a playing for medicaid and anything like wills, powers of attorney things like. also about social security disability. there are different social security. in addition to, when you get older and retire you're entitled to your social security. in's another form, michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league. there is form of when you're injured you can't work, that kind of social security disability >> michael timberlake: people have become eligible, you become eligible at 62, basically most people apply at 65 and get social security retirement benefits, but there are also social security disability benefits that come into play. now, social security disability benefits can be need based, which is for people that are injured and can't do the work that they did before and that they have not worked or qualified for total disability benefits, so you can get what we call ssi benefits, which is a minimal benefit, just to get you through. but social security disability benefits in general is money that people have worked, that are qualified, have paid into the system for years and years and years. so it's not an entitlement program for social security disability. it's like an insurance program. so that if you are disabled, you have been paying in for years, you should be able to get those benefits and it does come though you through the federal government, but it is a -- it's not an entitlement, it's something you've been paying for >>