Speech to Text for Madison property tax increase possible

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storm arrived. new details tonight... on the city of madison's property tax increase proposal - to build new schools. it's due to the city's projected growth. tonight... madison city leaders and the school district met to inform parents. waay 31's kody fisher was there. he is live with what parents are saying... and the timeline for the possible increase. the school district will ask the city council to raise property taxes 120 dollars per every 100 thousand your home is worth... but in the long run... that might not be enough to handle the amount of growth that comes into madison... stephenie walker has two children in the district and is all for the proposed property tax increase... stephenie walker/parent "to me it's a no brainer." during the meeting between the district and the city they will talk about the plan going forward... if madison hits a certain threshold it will force the districts hand to do even more than what they're asking... robby parker "when we hit 65.000 people that's the tipping point thats when we'll need a third high school." the district doesn't want to ask for money for a new high school... because they don't know if it is needed... it's all dependent on how madison city leaders plan to grow the city. in the mean time... the district says if they don't get this property tax increase through a vote of the people... class sizes will increase... year round school might have to be an option... and they'll have to start cutting electives to handle overcrowding... stephenie walker/parent "if those things go away, i don't like that. as a parent those are the things i want to see and glad that my students have." the city of madison tells me they don't have plans right now to annex more land... but i plan on asking mayor paul finley next week when they will know what their plan will bemoving forward . reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...