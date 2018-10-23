Speech to Text for GameStop Bandit behind bars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information on a story we first brought you at six... this man -- lederous hudson -- could face serious time behind bars! huntsville police say he robbed 2 game stops! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at one of the stores he targeted-- to walk us through what's now a multi- state investigation! the suspect in this case is accused of robbing eight game stops between alabama and tennessee ... including this one on huntsville's university drive ... twice ... brennan parker "they must have not given him enough for his trade in." that's the only reason brennan parker could come up with to explain why someone would rob eight gamestops ... brennan parker "that's just weird to rob" police suspect laderous hudson robbed five game stop stores in the goodlettsville tennessee area ... that's just outside of nashville ... then ... hudson allegedly came down to huntsville and robbed the gamestop on south memorial parkway ... the baskin robbins on whitesburg drive ... and the gamestop on univeristy drive twice ... brennan parker "that's crazy. why gamestop?" glen eaves "this particular person had a speciality of hitting gamestops because he was familiar with the gamestops and how the operations work, the businesses, the way they conduct the business." eaves told me huntsville police got a tip from goodlettsville police saying hudson was heading to the area ... the first gamestop was hit august 30th ... from there investigators started interviewing people and staking out different locations ... the last robbery was october 18th ... and less than a week later investigators got an address for the suspect and went to make the arrest ... glen eaves "interesting thing about taking him into custody was he had a pistol stuck in his pants that had a bullet in the chamber and had the hammer cocked." according to eaves ... hudson was arrested no problem ... but now faces a lengthy legal road ... brennan parker "i guess people will do anything for money now adays ..." up next hudson will be prosecuted here in madison county for all four robberies ... then he'll be prosecuted in goodlettsville for his alleged five robberies and four additional felonies ... and police tell me after that he may even face felony charges because the alleged crimes crossed state lines ... those charges could land him in jail for up to 90 years ... live in hsv ss waay