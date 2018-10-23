Speech to Text for Bob Godsey sets record for Hartselle football

ad-lib sports cross talk hartselle is having a special season.. the tigers are ranked fifth in 6a, but after a win over cullman friday... they're in the hartselle history books! coach bob godsey won his 138th game friday over cullman. that makes him the winningest coach in program history. now his hartselle boats 138 wins and only 50 losses. he also has a state title with the tigers. he's been at hartselle for 16 seasons. what an accomplishment !! congrats coach. he'll have a chance to snag 139 this friday against