Bob Godsey sets record for Hartselle football

Coach snags record number of wins for football team

Posted: Tue Oct 23 19:37:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 19:37:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

ad-lib sports cross talk hartselle is having a special season.. the tigers are ranked fifth in 6a, but after a win over cullman friday... they're in the hartselle history books! coach bob godsey won his 138th game friday over cullman. that makes him the winningest coach in program history. now his hartselle boats 138 wins and only 50 losses. he also has a state title with the tigers. he's been at hartselle for 16 seasons. what an accomplishment !! congrats coach. he'll have a chance to snag 139 this friday against
