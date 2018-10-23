Speech to Text for Huntsville police officers training with new rifles

we learn more. new at six... every huntsville police officer is learning how to shoot a high- powered rifle. as you can see in the video -- officers are getting familiar with the new weapons. it's part of the training at the department's new range in madison county. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin takes us on a tour ... to show us how the high-tech upgrades could save lives. the huntsville police department is sending officers to its range in madison county to practice shootinga-r 15's. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "the goal is to have this weapon in everyone's hands who could be on the street or close to a situation where a rifle is needed. we want to be in the forefront of anything that occurs in this city." small groups of about 10 officers have headed to the range during the year to get this training...and everyone in the department has to take part in it. "sworn personnel is anyone of rank that's an officer all the way up to the chief of police." one neighbor told me ... he thinks it will make the streets safer. gary price, lives in madison county "got to keep up with the times. we always have to have the bests. without the best we aren't going to be able to keep up with the crooks." syd, "huntsville police is wrapping up it's training for all of it's officers from 7 yards a way all the way up to 50 yards away from it's target. they're also working on improving their range to give officers more training." the f-b-i is helping the city cover about six million dollars of the project. the city is picking up the rest.right now, the range is only outdoors. but eventually, it will have an indoor facility. and ... "we will have what is called a 360 range. where we can have training and personnel can go inside this area. there will be buildings and moving targets we will be on the edge technology with this range. syd, "huntsville police told it expects all it's updates to the range to be done in 2020. in madison county sm waay 31 news." another update that will be added ... sound dampening materials so neighbors don't hear as many gunshots coming