Speech to Text for Wednesday stays dry, then rain arrives Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to waay t-v dot com. rain is on track to arrive in the tennessee valley on thursday. tuesday night and wendesday will stay dry even amid increasing clouds. high clouds will steadily increase tuesday night. temperatures will drop from near around 4 pm to near 60 by 6 pm. nearly all of the tennessee valley will be in the 50s. wednesday will start with chilly 40s and then warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. long range forecasts indicate high odds of below-normal temperatures for the next 6-10 days. those odds even out with near equal odds for below-,above-, or near-normal temperatures in the 8-14 day period. normal for october 23 is a high of 72 and a low of 49. normal is defined by average high and low temperatures over 30 years. our next weather maker is what is now hurricane willa, which is making landfall over the pacific coast of mexico tuesday evening. it is a powerful and dangerous category three hurricane approaching the coast just north of puerto vallarta. hurricane willa will weaken quickly over the mountains of northern mexico and then evolve into a non-tropical storm system. it will still have plenty of moisture when its leftovers approach the tennessee valley and bring rain on thursday and friday. rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch are possible.